Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 25 (ANI): The Q2 Karnataka Men's T20 Cricket Series for the Blind 2025 entered its second day at Altiore Sports, The Oval, with two decisive results that reshaped the points table.

In the opening match, the Karnataka Chalukyas secured an 8-wicket win over the Hoysalas. Restricting the opposition to 86, the Chalukyas chased down the target in just nine overs. Husen (41 off 26) and captain Javare Gowda B (32) ensured a comfortable finish, as per a release from CABI.

Also Read | When is IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview.

The second fixture saw the Karnataka Wadiyars register a 10-wicket victory against the Kadambas. Chasing 89, captain Abhi A S led from the front with a brisk 51 off 30 balls, while Prabhu Haliyal added 22 to complete the win without losing a wicket.

The league stage continues on September 25, leading into Friday's playoff between the 3rd and 4th placed teams in the morning, followed by the grand finale later in the afternoon.

Also Read | India Squad for IND vs WI Test Series 2025 Announced: Ravindra Jadeja Named Vice-Captain in Rishabh Pant’s Absence, Devdutt Padikkal Replaces Karun Nair.

The tournament is organised by the Karnataka Cricket Association for the Blind (KCAB) in partnership with Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled and the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), promoting both inclusivity and sporting excellence.

India will host the historic first-ever Women's T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind.

The tournament will feature teams from Australia, England, India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the USA. Matches will be played in New Delhi and Bengaluru. Kathmandu was initially identified as the third host city, with fixtures involving Pakistan scheduled there; however, due to the current situation in Nepal, an alternate venue is being considered.

The World Cup will comprise 21 league matches, two semi-finals, and one final, as per a press release from the Cricket Association for the Blind in India.

After a nationwide talent hunt of 56 players, followed by rigorous training and selection camps, the final 16-member Indian Women's Team for the Blind has been announced, ready to showcase their talent, resilience, and fighting spirit on the world stage. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)