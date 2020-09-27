Montmelo, Sep 27 (AP) Fabio Quartararo won the Catalonia Grand Prix on Sunday to retake the points lead in the MotoGP championship.

It was the third victory of the season for Quartararo, who hadn't been on a podium since his consecutive victories in Spain to start the year.

Also Read | RCB vs MI, IPL 2020 10th Match Preview: Clash of Titans As Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians Meet Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore.

"I suffered a lot the last month, never going back on the podium since Jerez (de la Frontera)," the 21-year-old Frenchman said.

"It was not easy."

Also Read | ROM vs JUV Dream11 Prediction in Serie A 2020-21: Tips to Pick Best Team for AS Roma vs Juventus Football Match.

Quartararo started second but took the lead from pole-sitter Franco Morbidelli nine laps into the race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Spaniard Joan Mir finished second and compatriot Alex Rins was third. Morbidelli wound up in fourth place.

The victory gave Quartararo an eight-point lead over Mir in the riders' standings. Maverick Viñales was third after a ninth-place finish in Catalonia.

Andrea Dovizioso, who entered the weekend with the points lead, dropped to fourth place after crashing on the first lap. He started at the back of the grid and was taken out when Johann Zarco lost control of his motorcycle in front of him.

Valentino Rossi, looking for his 200th podium, had to retire after falling while running in second place. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)