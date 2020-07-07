London [UK], July 7 (ANI): Barcelona manager Quique Setien is not giving up on hopes of winning La Liga title as he said that mathematically, his side can still win the competition.

Barcelona are four points behind the top-placed club, Real Madrid and La Liga still has four rounds remaining.

"Of course we can still win La Liga. Mathematics says it. We have to keep hope until the final day," Goal.com quoted Setien as saying.

"We have to look at what we can do. Win, leave good feelings, make progress. And if not in this situation, everything we do is worth it for the next one," he added.

The task to climb on the top spot will not be easy for Barcelona, given that the Zinedine Zidane-led side is on a sublime form as they have won seven consecutive games since the resumption of La Liga following the coronavirus-enforced break.

Barcelona, in their next clash, will compete against Espanyol on Thursday. (ANI)

