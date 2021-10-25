Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 25 (ANI): Defending champion Aishwarya Pissay from the Racing factory team, notched up an easy victory in the second round of the 2021 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) here on Sunday.

Aishwarya conquered a challenging and slushy terrain that threatened many a rider to register her second straight win in the Championship.

"The terrain took a beating after the overnight rains. The first stage was very technical both for the bike and the rider. It is important to make sure the water does not go in and that was a tough task, but I found that challenge interesting as it was good training for my bigger enduro cross-country events. My TVS Apache RTR 200 was tuned to the 'T' and it allowed me to navigate and negotiate the slush with ease and poise," said Aishwarya Pissay as per a release.

The six-time National champion clocked 47minutes, 07.186 seconds to complete the reduced route of four Special Stages. She lost more than 30 sec in the very first stage to her only rival Tanika Shanbagh. But she soon overcame the slushy terrain and switched gears to not only make up the deficit but create a huge gap to win by more than two minutes.

Aishwarya has also won the FIM World Cup Baja in 2019. The third round of the INRC 2021 will also take place in Bengaluru on November 14. (ANI)

