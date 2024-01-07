Sydney [Australia], January 7 (ANI): The 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has pulled out of the Australian Open 2024 due to a muscle injury, the Spaniard said in a post on social media on Sunday.

Nadal stated that a minor rupture in his muscle was sustained during his quarter-final defeat at the Brisbane International. However, Nadal said the "good news" is that it was not a recurrence of his hip issue and he is preparing to return to Spain for rest and recovery.

"Hi all, during my last match in Brisbane I had a small problem with a muscle that as you know made me worried. Once I got to Melbourne I have had the chance to make an MRI and I have a micro tear on a muscle, not in the same part where I had the injury and that's good news. Right now I am not ready to compete at the maximum level of exigence in 5 sets of matches. I'm flying back to Spain to see my doctor, get some treatment and rest," Nadal posted on X.

Nadal remained hopeful about the 2024 season, saying the newest injury was not "very bad news" and that he withdrew from the Australian Open knowing he would not be at his best.

"I have worked very hard during the year for this comeback and as I always mentioned my goal is to be at my best level in 3 months. Within the sad news for me for not being able to play in front of the amazing Melbourne crowds, this is not very bad news and we all remain positive with the evolution for the season. I really wanted to play here in Australia and I have had the chance to play a few matches that made me very happy and positive. Thanks all for the support and see you soon! Rafa," it further read.

Nadal missed the rest of the 2023 season due to injury after losing in the second round of last year's Australian Open. The lefty returned this week to Brisbane, where he beat Dominic Thiem and Jason Kubler in straight sets before losing to Jordan Thompson.

Nadal suffered a defeat in the quarterfinals of Brisbane International after failing to Jordan Thompson of Australia 7-5, 7-6, 6-3 on Friday. (ANI)

