New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Reigning Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat stamped her authority in women's 25m pistol event, winning her third successive title on the concluding day of the 64th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) at the Dr Karni Singh Range here on Monday.

Maharashtra's Sarnobat shot a solid 37 in a top draw final to see off young and in-form challengers to her crown.

Also Read | Mohamed Salah Expresses Desire To Remain in Liverpool but Leaves It on 'Hands of the Management'.

The 14-year-old Namyaa Kapoor of Delhi, who recently was crowned junior world champion in the event, won silver with 31.

Youth Olympic Games and 10m air pistol national champion Manu Bhaker of Haryana claimed bronze with 27 hits.

Also Read | Jude Bellingham's Comments on Referee Felix Zwayer After Borussia Dortmund's Defeat to Bayern Munich Being Investigated by Police.

In Bhopal, where the Rifle Nationals are taking place, Shriyanka Sadangi of Odhisa won her first women's 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) crown, finishing the 45-shot eight-woman final with a score of 454.9 points.

Madhya Pradesh's Mansi Kathait won the silver with 453.5, while West Bengal's Ayushi Podder bagged the bronze with 440.9.

Namyaa did win the junior women's 25m pistol competition, getting the better of Bhaker 5-4 in a shoot-off.

Esha Singh settled for the bronze.

In junior women's 3P, Nishchal of Haryana won the gold with a new finals record score of 452.9. Madhya Pradesh's Ashi Chouksey was second with 450.9 while Sift Kaur Samra of Punjab won the bronze with 440.7.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)