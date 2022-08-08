New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said it was a glorious feather in India's cap that the country won its 200th gold medal at the Commonwealth Games with shuttler P V Sindhu's win, years after late Milkha Singh had won the country's first.

Gandhi posted pictures of Singh from the 1958 event when he won the CWG gold in athletics and Sindhu with her maiden CWG gold medal.

"A glorious feather has been added to India's cap in the 75th year of our Independence!" the former Congress chief said in a Facebook post.

"India's 200th CWG Gold. From Milkha Singh ji to PV Sindhu, true champions have represented India at the Games. My heart fills with great pride to be a witness to this moment," he said. PTI ASK

