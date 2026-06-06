Sports News | Rahul, Sudharsan Steady India at 96/1 After 1st Session Against Afghanistan (Day 1)

New Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 6 (ANI): Fluent innings from KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan guided India to 96/1 at the end of first session on Day 1 of the One-Off Test against Afghanistan on Saturday in New Chandigarh at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Sudharsan and Rahul stitched 55 runs for the second wicket in 78 balls to guide the home team to 96/1 at lunch after 25 overs. Rahul (37*) and Sudharsan (32*) remained unbeaten on the crease.

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After opting to bat first, India opened with KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal. The pair gave the hosts a steady start. Jaiswal immediately set the tone by driving Ziaur Rahman Sharifi for a boundary in the very first over, getting India's innings underway in positive fashion.

India fielded six left-handed batters in the ongoing Test, only the third time they have had as many in a playing XI after both Tests against South Africa last year.

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Afghanistan bowlers, however, bowled at tight lines and lengths, not allowing the Indian batters to open up their arms easily.

Afghanistan broke India's opening stand, striking an early breakthrough on Day 1. Mohammad Saleem Safi delivered the wicket on the final ball of the 12th over, with Yashasvi Jaiswal edging a short-of-length delivery behind to the wicketkeeper.

The Indian opener was dismissed for 24 off 32 balls and walked back visibly disappointed after getting a promising start, bringing Sai Sudharsan to the crease.

For Afghanistan, Mohammad Saleem Safi was the only bowler amongs wicket as he removed Jaiswal.

Brief score: India 96/1 (KL Rahul 37*, Sai Sudharsan 32*; Mohammad Saleem Safi 1/27). Vs Afghanistan. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)