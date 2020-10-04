Dubai, Oct 4 (PTI) Skipper KL Rahul hit a well-paced 63 to lay a strong foundation as Kings XI Punjab posted a competitive 178 for four against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Rahul's risk-free 63 came off 52 balls with the help of seven fours and a six as he shared a 61-run stand with fellow opener Mayank Agarwal (26) and then raised a 58-run partnership with Nicholas Pooran (33 off 17).

KXIP looked set for a bigger total but both Pooran and Rahul were dismissed by pacer Shardul Thakur off successive balls in the 18th over.

Rahul and Agarwal were cautious. No lofted shot was played till the last over of Powerplay with the two batsmen preferring to drive along the ground. It was also because Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran hardly pitched it short.

Even if Agarwal and Rahul opened their arms it was to slap the balls outside the off stump, when there was enough room to do that.

The pacers ensured that the run-rate was under control though they did not get any wicket.

CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni introduced spin in the seventh over with Ravindra Jadeja, who created a chance too but Agarwal's hit fell just short of a diving Faf du Plessis.

Leg-spinner Piyush Chawla succeeded in getting the breakthrough when Agarwal pulled one straight to Curran. The openers added 61 runs in 8.1 overs.

Mandeep Singh, playing his first game of the season, joined his skipper and made an impact immediately. He creamed off two sixes off Chawla in the 11th over to start the fireworks.

Jadeja soon got rid of dangerous-looking Mandeep, who scored 27 off 16 balls.

Rahul, who had adopted a risk-free approach till then, completed his half-century with a six off Shardul Thakur and followed that up with a four. Nicholas Pooran too looked for boundaries as KXIP began the acceleration.

The West Indian hit three sixes in his short 33-run knock, which ended while looking for another big shot off Thakur. He added 58 runs with Rahul, who was out next ball, caught behind. It was Dhoni's 100th catch in IPL.

