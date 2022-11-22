Napier, Nov 22 (PTI) India clinched the three-match T20 series against New Zealand 1-0 after the third and final game ended in a tie via Duckworth-Lewis method following rain interruption here on Tuesday.

India bowlers produced a brilliant show to bowl out New Zealand for 160 after the hosts decided to bat.

Also Read | IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2022: Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh Help India bowl Out New Zealand for 160.

Chasing the total, skipper Hardik Pandya hit an unbeaten 18-ball 30 as India were 75 for four in 9 overs when rain stopped play.

With incessant rain lashing the McLean Park, the match couldn't be resumed.

Also Read | ARG 1-0 KSA | FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Live Score Updates Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: Lionel Messi Starts WC Campaign With a Goal.

India were at par with the DLS score when rain stopped play and hence the fixture was declared a tie.

For New Zealand, Devon Conway (59) and Glenn Phillips (54) scored fifties. The two stitched an 86-run partnership after Finn Allen (3) and Mark Chapman (12) departed within the powerplay overs.

But the Indian bowlers did well to fashion a batting collapse as New Zealand were all out in 19.4 overs.

Mohammed Siraj (4/17) and Arshdeep Singh (4/37) impressed with the ball, snaring four wickets each.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand: 160 all out in 19.4 overs (Devon Conway 59 and Glenn Phillips 54; Mohammed Siraj 4/17, Arshdeep Singh 4/37).

India: 75 for 4 in 9 overs (Hardik Pandya 30 not out; Tim Southee 2/27).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)