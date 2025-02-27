Rawalpindi [Pakistan], February 27 (ANI): Persistent rain in Rawalpindi washed out the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, as per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Both sides have lost their games against India and New Zealand so far, knocking them out of contention for a semi-final spot in the tournament.

Both sides hoped to end their campaigns with a win, but instead, they received one point apiece.

Hosts Pakistan have endured a Champions Trophy 2025 to forget at home. They fell short in the tournament opener in Karachi against New Zealand by 60 runs and then lost out to India by six wickets in Dubai, which virtually knocked them out of the race for the semi-finals.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, lost their first game to India. They chased down the target with six wickets to spare, but the Black Caps prevailed over them by five wickets, confirming India and New Zealand's place in the last four.

A win today in Rawalpindi will be a mere consolation for both sides, with nothing left to play for.

Earlier on Wednesday, Afghanistan produced a remarkable performance to edge out England in a Champions Trophy thriller in Group B.

Batting first, Afghanistan posted their highest-ever total at an ICC Men's ODI tournament. Ibrahim Zadran notched the highest score in Champions Trophy history (177) as Afghanistan finished at 325/7.

While Joe Root helped England put on a good fight, the Afghan bowlers saw through a stunning win. Azmatullah Omarzai would finish as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 5/58.

England is now out of contention for a place in the final four, while Afghanistan are in a three-way race to the semis alongside Australia and South Africa.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Bangladesh: Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, MD Mahmud Ullah, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nahid Rana. (ANI)

