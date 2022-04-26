An action packed day-six of the championship produced some exciting results. (Photo - HI Media)

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], April 26 (ANI): Raja Karan Hockey Academy, Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur, Army Boys Sports Company, Malwa Hockey Academy Hanumangarh, Naval Tata Hockey Academy-Jamshedpur, and Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy registered wins in their respective pool matches on the sixth day of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship 2022 here on Monday.

In Pool B matches of the day, Raja Karan Hockey Academy beat Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy 12-0, while Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur edged past Republican Sports Club 3-2.

Rahul (32', 40', 42', 53') starred with four goals, while Sandeep Singh (20',39',45) bagged a hat-trick for Raja Karan Hockey Academy. Harish Sharma (3', 36') netted twice, while Gurkirat Singh (8'), Sandeep Singh (15'), and Captain Piyush (38') contributed a goal each for the winning team in the first match of the day.

In the match between Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur, and Republican Sports Club, Jaskaran Singh (5'), Mohd Amir (18'), and Manoj Yadav (23') scored for the winning team, while Pranav Amin (34') and Captain Laxmikant Kawale (54') were the goalscorers for Republican Sports Club.

In the first Pool G match of the day, Army Boys Sports Company defeated SAI-Academy 4-1. Rohit Mundu gave SAI-Academy the lead in the fifth minute before the Army Boys Sports Company scored four goals through Ramaji Prasanth Kumar (24', 53') and Nitish Kumar (32') and Manjeet (58') to emerge as winners in the third match of the day.

In the second Pool G match, Malwa Hockey Academy Hanumangarh defeated Hubli Hockey Academy 7-4. Kuldeep (5', 9', 50') struck a hattrick for Malwa Hockey Academy, Hanumangarh, while Mahtab Alam (13'), Abhinav Singh Bhadoriya (15'), Dharamveer (21') and Pawan (44') were contributed a goal each for the winning team. Tanish Ramesh Hulakund (10'), Akash Suresh Hulakund (19') and Reddy Kiran Reddy (20', 27') were the goalscorers for Hubli Hockey Academy in a 11-goal thriller.

In Pool H, hosts Naval Tata Hockey Academy-Jamshedpur beat Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha) Amravati 12-0. Deepak Soreng (30', 47', 52') and Shivam Singh (35', 38', 53') slammed a hattrick each, while Md Danish (12', 37'), Sukhnath Guria (15'), Captain Sem Munda (23'), Simon Bodra (40') and Kunal Yadav (49') also found the opposition net.

In the final game of the day, Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy edged past Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta in a 3-2 Pool H thriller. Gurpreet Singh (18', 39') scored a brace along with Harmandeep Singh (59') who also scored for Vadipatti Raja Hockey Academy. Sahib Saini (23') and Manjinder Singh (54') scored for Bhai Bhelo Hockey Academy Bhagta. (ANI)

