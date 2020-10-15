Alicante (Spain), Oct 15 (PTI) The top-seeded Indian team of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Purav Raja bowed out of the ATP Alicante Ferrero Challenger following a straight set defeat, here on Thursday.

Raja and Ramkumar lost 2-6 2-6 to local unseeded combination of Gerard Granollers and Pedro Martinez.

Ramkumar has already exited from the singles event of the euro 44820 clay court tournament after losing to Carlos Alcaraz.

In the doubles, India's challenge is still alive as N Sriram Balaji had reached the quarterfinals with his Swiss partner Luca Margaroli. They are up against French pair of Enzo Couacaud and Albano Olivetti.

