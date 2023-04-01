Mohali, Apr 1 (PTI) Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored a fine fifty to help Punjab Kings post a challenging 191 for five against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL here on Saturday.

Rajapaksa hit five fours and two sixes in his 32-ball innings after his Punjab side were invited to bat.

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan was the other chief contributor as he added 40 off 29 balls.

For KKR, pacer Tim Southee was the pick of the bowlers as he snared two wickets, giving away 54 runs in his quota of four overs.

Brief Scores:

Punjab Kings: 191 for 5 in 20 overs (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 50, Shikhar Dhawan 40; Tim Southee 2/54).

