Jaipur, Jul 29 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday met 16-year-old Bharat Singh, who has been praised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his bowling skills, and said the boy will be trained at the cricket academy at the Sawai Mansingh (SMS) stadium here.

Singh is from Rajsamand district in Rajasthan. Gandhi retweeted a video on Wednesday, in which the boy was seen honing his bowling skills using a fishing net.

Also Read | How To Watch PAK W vs BAR W Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Telecast Details of Pakistan Women vs Barbados Women CWG T20I Match With Time in IST.

Impressed by his talent, Gandhi asked Gehlot to help make his dream come true.

Singh met Gehlot at the chief minister's residence here.

Also Read | Chelsea vs Udinese Live Streaming Online in IST: Get Free Live Telecast of Club Friendly Football Match in India.

Gehlot said Singh will get training from expert coaches at the cricket academy, adding that all facilities, including accommodation and food, will also be provided to him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)