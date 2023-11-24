Indian Premier League team Rajasthan Royals on Friday announced the extension of their title sponsorship deal with Luminous Power Technologies for the next two seasons. The logo of the title sponsors Luminous will continue to be displayed in front of the Rajasthan Royals' jersey for the upcoming IPL season as well as on the training kits, the franchise informed in a release. LLC 2023: Gurkeerat Mann’s Half Century Guides Urbanrisers Hyderabad to Victory Over India Capitals.

Rajasthan Royals Official Video

⚡️Life update: Charged and RReady for @myluminous to power the Royals @ IPL 2024! 🔥💗 pic.twitter.com/chdkPSfAy5 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) November 24, 2023

“The two brands are also joining forces for a cause to encourage participation in sustainability initiatives in Rajasthan for driving significant community impact,” the franchise said.

Rajasthan Royals CEO Jake Lush McCrum said, “Our values are deeply aligned and the social impact that we intend to create through effectively activating solar energy and enriching livelihoods in communities across Rajasthan is incredibly exciting.”

