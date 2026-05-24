Sports News | Rajasthan Royals Post a Challenging 205 Against Mumbai Indians in Must-win Match

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): A comprehensive batting display from the Rajasthan Royals (RR) powered them to a commanding 205/8 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday in Mumbai.

Rajasthan Royals crossed the 200-run mark due to a late surge and made up for an unsteady start from their top order.

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Jofra Archer led the counterattack with a blistering 32, while Ravindra Jadeja (19*) and Nandre Burger (10*) provided the finishing touches to lift RR to an imposing total.

In a must-win clash to qualify for the playoffs, RR need to defend 206.

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Asked to bat first, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi opened the innings for Rajasthan Royals. Deepak Chahar and Will Jacks gave the Mumbai Indians a disciplined start, maintaining a tight line and length to keep the batters under pressure.

The breakthrough came when Jacks dismissed Jaiswal for 27 just as the left-hander was beginning to settle, bringing Dhruv Jurel to the crease.

In the very next over, Chahar removed the in-form Sooryavanshi for just 4, leaving RR in trouble and forcing skipper Riyan Parag to walk in early.

Mumbai struck another crucial blow on the final ball of the powerplay as AM Ghazanfar dismissed Parag for 14. However, the Royals managed to score 15 runs in the sixth over despite losing a wicket, and Dasun Shanaka joined Jurel in the middle.

Dhruv Jurel and Dasun Shanaka then stabilised the innings with a composed partnership, guiding Rajasthan Royals to 94/3 at the halfway mark.

Dasun Shanaka, who looked in good rhythm, was run out for a quickfire 29 off just 15 balls, an innings comprising three massive sixes.

Jurel, however, kept the pressure on the Mumbai Indians bowlers, smashing 15 runs off AM Ghazanfar's over to shift the momentum back in RR's favour.

Corbin Bosch struck back in the very next over, dismissing the well-set Jurel for a brisk 38 off 26 balls, an innings featuring three boundaries and two sixes. His wicket brought Jofra Archer to the crease.

Just as Rajasthan Royals were beginning to accelerate in the death overs, Deepak Chahar delivered another breakthrough by removing Donovan Ferreira for 18, forcing Shubham Dubey to come out to bat.

Jofra Archer provided the finishing flourish to Rajasthan Royals' innings with a blistering 32 off just 15 balls, smashing one four and three massive sixes before Shardul Thakur got the better of him.

Ravindra Jadeja and Nandre Burger then produced a crucial late flourish, adding a quickfire 30-run partnership off just 12 balls to propel Rajasthan Royals to a competitive 205/8 in their 20 overs.

For the Mumbai Indians, Deepak Chahar (2/43), Will Jacks (1/12), AM Ghazanfar (1/45), Shardul Thakur (2/41) and Corbin Bosch (1/38) contributed with timely wickets. (ANI)

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