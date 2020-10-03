Abu Dhabi, Oct 3 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals scored 154 for six in their Indian Premier League match against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Saturday.

After RR opted to bat, all-rounder Mahipal Lomror top-scored for the team with 47 off 39 balls, hitting three sixes and a four in his knock.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was the most successful bowler for RCB, returning impressive figures of 3/24 in four overs.

Brief scores:

Rajasthan Royals: 154 for 6 in 20 overs (Mahipal Lomror 47; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/24).

