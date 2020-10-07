Abu Dhabi, Oct 7 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith has been fined Rs 12 lakh for his side's slow-over rate during their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians here.

Rajasthan Royals suffered a 57-run loss to defending champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.

Given that this was his team's first offence of the season, Smith was fined Rs 12 lakh under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences.

"Rajasthan Royals Captain Steven Smith has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on 6 October 2020," the IPL said in a media statement.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Smith was fined Rs 12 lakh," it added.

The Australian had a forgettable match as he perished for just six while chasing a big target of 194.

Mumbai Indians rode on a sizzling unbeaten 79 off 44 balls by Suryakumar Yadav to post 193 for 4 and then bundled out Rajasthan Royals for 136 to register a comfortable win.

Earlier in the tournament, Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer were also fined Rs 12 lakh each for their respective team's slow-over rate.

