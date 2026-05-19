Sports News | Rajasthan Royals Struggle Continues with Ball as They Leak Eighth 200+ Total of IPL 2026

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 19 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) have once again come under pressure with the ball in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, registering an unwanted record after conceding yet another 200-plus total against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday night.

RR conceded their eighth 200-plus total of the season after Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis powered LSG to 220/5 in 20 overs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

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LSG's total added to RR's struggles this season, as their bowling unit once again failed to contain opposition batters on a high-scoring surface, continuing a trend that has hurt their campaign.

According to CricViz data, RR's eight instances of conceding 200-plus totals in IPL 2026 are the second-most by any team in a single IPL season. Punjab Kings (PBKS) hold the unwanted record with nine such occurrences in the current edition.

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Overall, the list of most 200-plus totals conceded in a single IPL season now reads: PBKS (9 in 2026), RR (8 in 2026), Sunrisers Hyderabad (7 in 2024), RR (7 in 2025), Lucknow Super Giants (7 in 2025) and PBKS (7 in 2025).

Coming to the clash, LSG posted a strong total of 220/5 after being asked to bat first by the Royals RR in their IPL 2026 clash at Jaipur, built on an explosive opening stand between Josh Inglis and Mitchell Marsh.

LSG raced to 83/0 in the powerplay, their fourth-highest of the season, before Inglis smashed a 30-ball fifty and added a 109-run opening partnership with Marsh. Inglis fell for 60, but Marsh continued the charge with a 25-ball half-century and went on to score 96 off 57 deliveries.

Late contributions from skipper Rishabh Pant helped LSG cross the 200-run mark, although he and Marsh were both run out in the final over as LSG finished at 220/5. For RR, Yash Raj Punja claimed 2/35 while Jofra Archer picked up one wicket. (ANI)

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