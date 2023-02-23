Imphal, Feb 23 (PTI) Rajasthan United defeated NEROCA FC 1-0 in their I-League match here on Thursday with Uzbek striker Otabek Zokirov scoring the all-important goal in the 30th minute.

Thanks to the goal, Pushpender Kundu's 10th-placed side moved ahead of NEROCA on the points table (22 points from 19 matches) to take the eighth spot. The victory could also help Rajasthan escape relegation.

For NEROCA, it was a demoralising result, as despite dominating the proceedings they ended up losing the contest.

Wangkhem Khogen Singh's men have themselves to blame for the defeat. They created several chances but could not convert even the easiest of them.

Zokirov might not have expected to score from that half-hearted right-footer from the edge of the box at the half-hour mark. NEROCA goalkeeper Soram Porei was at the right place to grab the ball. It's just that the ball after hitting Paogoumang Singson on the way changed direction.

But NEROCA got so many opportunities that Zokirov's lucky goal should not have mattered. Jamaican forward Jourdain Fletcher created a lot of opportunities but he was let down by teammates.

His strike partner Bayi Kamo had a poor day in office. The only time Kamo looked his best was four minutes after Zokirov's goal. He was surrounded by four Rajasthan United defenders on the edge of the box, yet unleashed a right-footer at the goal.

