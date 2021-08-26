Lahore [Pakistan], August 26 (ANI): Current Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani has turned down a short-term extension at the end of his term and as a result, his three-year tenure as the head has come to an end.

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, former Pakistan batsman Ramiz Raja is now the frontrunner to hold the post of PCB chief. Raja has been informed by the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's office that he is being nominated to the PCB's Board of Governors.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Virat Kohli and Middle-Order Need to Score, Says Madan Lal.

Earlier, Raja had said that the Babar Azam-led side remains highly inconsistent and their ranking in all three formats reflects that they cannot make it to the finals of major tournaments.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to take the decision on who will be the next Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief.

Also Read | Max Verstappen Prepares for Belgian GP 2021, Says 'Ready for the Restart'.

"I did meet with the PM and presented him with a roadmap for how Pakistan cricket can go forward. It was a cricket-centric discussion on the problems Pakistan cricket is facing and what possible steps can be taken to improve the overall performance. I am glad he called me up and heard me out. He is concerned about the state of cricket overall and is open to discussion," ESPNcricinfo quoted Raja as saying.

"Pakistan has been extremely inconsistent and, let's be fair, that the ranking in each format reflects that Pakistan cannot make it into the final of tournaments. The only chance they have is to play the semi-final in T20 format while considering the ODI and Test format it's hard for them to go past the pool stage. So I have updated him on things on the cricketing front. We had a productive meeting and it is now his call on how to proceed," he added.

Imran Khan had met his former teammate Raja on Monday. New Zealand and England are slated to tour Pakistan later this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)