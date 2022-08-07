Toulouse (France), Aug 7 (AP) Wales international Aaron Ramsey came off the bench to score the equaliser for Nice in a 1-1 draw with promoted Toulouse in the French league on Sunday.

Signed on a free transfer from Juventus this summer, Ramsey replaced Calvin Stengs in the 76th minute and made an instant impact for his new club by pouncing on a pass from Billal Brahimi to score with a first-time effort in the 78th.

Ramsey is the first Welshman to play in the French league since Brynley Griffith in 1959 according to the Ligue 1 official website.

In his French league debut, Thijs Dallinga opened the scoring by flicking home a cross from Toulouse captain Branco Van den Boomen in the 20th.

Toulouse signed Dallinga for a reported fee of 2.5 million euros ($2.55) this summer. Last season, the Dutch striker scored 36 goals to help second-division Excelsior Rotterdam gain promotion.

Dallinga also beat the offside trap to be clean through on goal in the 18th but had his effort deflected onto the post by Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka.

Stengs was the only bright spot for Nice in the first half. The Dutch winger rattled the bar in the 32nd and made a cross for Amine Gouiri, whose tame header didn't trouble goalkeeper Maxime Dupe in the 36th.

Toulouse started tiring in the second half as Dupe denied Khephren Thuram in the 61st.

The opening round ends later Sunday with Marseille vs Reims, Rennes vs Lorient, Lens vs Brest, Lille vs Auxerre, Montpellier vs Troyes, and Angers vs Nantes. AP

