Chennai, Apr 11 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders scored 187 for 6 in their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Sunday, riding on half-centuries from Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi.

Rana top-scored with a 56-ball 80 while Tripathi also hit a half century with a 29-ball 53. Dinesh Karthik chipped in with a 9-ball 22 not out.

SRH made a fine late comeback with Rashid Khan leading the way with figures of 2/24. Mohammad Nabi also took two wickets for 32 runs.

Brief Scores:

KKR: 187 for 6 in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 80, Rahul Tripathi 53; Rashid Khan 2/24, Mohammad Nabi 2/32).

