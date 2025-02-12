Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): Kerala toppled Jammu and Kashmir on the basis of first innings lead, securing their second appearance in the Ranji Trophy semifinals following a draw at Pune on Wednesday.

After the 2018-19 season, this marks Kerala's second appearance in the Ranji semis. On the other hand, Jammu and Kashmir's wait to reach the final four continues, as per Wisden. However, their performance is still commendable as they went eight matches without a defeat during the ongoing edition of India's premier red-ball tournament.

Kerala has now joined Gujarat, Mumbai and Vidarbha in the semifinals and will be taking on Gujarat from February 17 onwards.

Kerala won the toss and elected to field first. J&K were skittled out for 280 runs, with wicketkeeper Kanhaiya Wadhawan (48) and Lone Nasir (44) being the top scorers. MD Nidheesh was a standout bowler for Kerala, clinching figures of 6/75.

In return, J&K fought back, with medium pacer Auqib Nabi leading the way. Kerala sunk to 11/3 early on in their innings. A 94-run knock between Jalaj Saxena (67 in 78 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Salman Nizar (112* in 172 balls, with 12 fours and four sixes) bailed out Kerala. Nizar remained unbeaten as Kerala ended on 281 runs, getting an all-important one-run lead.

A first-innings lead left J&K with no option to win the match, no matter what. After being reduced to 78/3, their captain, Paras Dogra (132 in 232 balls, with 13 fours and two sixes), stood up when it mattered the most. Kanhaiya Wadhawan (64 in 116 balls, with five fours) and Sahil Lotra (59 in 77 balls, with six fours and a six) also chipped in with well-compiled half-centuries, as J&K declared at 399/9, leading by 398 runs.

Nidheesh (4/89) completed a ten-wicket haul, leaving Kerala with 399 runs to chase in four sessions.

Nearly every Kerala batter got a start, with Kerala going into the final day at 100/2. The score became 180/6 with more than a session to go. Mohammed Azharuddeen (67* in 118 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) joined Nizar (44* in 162 balls, with eight fours), delivering a 115-run partnership to end the match drawn, which Kerala needed to make it to the semis. (ANI)

