Sports News | Rankings on June 7 Next Year to Determine Tokyo Olympics Berths: ITF

London [UK], June 10 (ANI): The International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Tuesday announced the revised qualification dates for tennis events at the postponed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics Games.

The entry lists will now be determined using the ATP/WTA rankings of June 7, 2021 for the Olympic Tennis Event and using the UNIQLO Wheelchair Tennis Tour rankings of June 7, 2021 for the Paralympic Wheelchair Tennis Event.

Also Read | Gareth Southgate, England Manager Calls for End to White Privilege in Football, Says Lack of Opportunities for Colour Footballers 'Biggest Crime'.

"The criteria for athletes to be eligible for the Olympic Tennis Event is unchanged. However, the current system of classification for wheelchair tennis will now remain in place until the end of 2021, to ensure that all athletes who would have been eligible for the Paralympic Wheelchair Tennis Event in 2020 will remain eligible for the event in 2021," read an ITF statement.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had extended the qualification period deadline until June 29, 2021 after the Tokyo Olympics 2020 was postponed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | Shoaib Akhtar Names His Top 10 ODI Cricketers of All-Time From India and Pakistan, Former Pacer Leaves Out Virat Kohli.

The revised final sport entries deadline has been set at July 5, 2021.

This is the first time that the Olympics have been postponed, and now the event will go on from July 23- August 8 next year while the Paralympic Games are scheduled to be held from August 25 to September 6. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)