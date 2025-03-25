Dubai [UAE], March 25 (ANI): The plaudits continue to arrive for Annabel Sutherland as the Australian all-rounder reached a new career-high rating on the latest ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings, as per the official website of ICC.

Sutherland, who has featured in the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year in the last two years and won the highly-sought ICC Women's Player of the Month award twice in 2024, reaches a new personal best rating for T20I bowlers on the back of her four-wicket haul against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.

The right-armer collected four key wickets as Australia bowled the White Ferns out for just 122 in reply to their massive total of 204/3 and, in the process, opened up an unassailable 2-0 advantage in the three-game series.

The impressive performance saw Sutherland gain two places to improve to fourth on the rankings for T20I bowlers, with her new career-best rating of 729 rating points just 27 points adrift of No.1 ranked bowler Sophie Ecclestone.

Sutherland's fellow Australian teammate Darcie Brown is another big mover on the T20I bowler rankings, with the right-arm quick improving 12 spots to 18th overall following figures of 2/23 against New Zealand in the second game of their series.

It's a similar story on the latest rankings for T20I batters, with Australian duo Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath remaining out in front in the leading two places following the first two matches against the Kiwis.

Mooney increases her lead at the top following scores of 75* and 70 against New Zealand, while McGrath stays in second place and compatriot Phoebe Litchfield gains three places to move to 22nd overall following a decent innings of 32 in the second clash with the White Ferns.

Star all-rounder gains two places on the list for T20I batters following a team-high innings of 40 in the second match of the series against Australia, while fellow New Zealander Georgia Plimmer improves 20 spots to move to 50th on the back of some consistent innings at the top of the order over the last month.

Kerr remains in second place behind West Indies' Hayley Matthews on the rankings for T20I all-rounders, with McGrath (up three rungs to 18th) and Sutherland (up one spot to 21st) among the biggest movers this week. (ANI)

