Sports News | Rashid Hails GT's Consistency as Gill-led Side Confirm Top-two Finish in IPL 2026 with Win over CSK

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 22 (ANI): Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Rahsid Khan hailed the team's consistency after they sealed an 89-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CKS) on Thursday and guaranteed a top-two finish in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

Gujarat Titans have qualified for the playoffs in four seasons since making their IPL debut in 2022 -- achieving the feat in 2022, 2023, 2025, and now again in 2026. They clinched the IPL title in their debut season in 2022 and will now aim to secure their second trophy this year. They have won nine of their 14 matches so far, collecting 18 points to sit second in the IPL 2026 standings, behind only Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

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After defeating CSK, GT's Rashid Khan praised the team for their consistent performances over the years, saying the team's success comes from keeping things simple and focusing on one game at a time, and giving their best without worrying too much about finishing in the top spots.

"Winning nine games out of 14 is a great feeling in any team. I think not only this year I feel from the last five years GT playing some amazing games and amazing group games, except a year before we had five-four wins, but I think overall we have a great percentage of winning the games. It's just about keeping things simple and not thinking too much about where we going to end up. We just take one game at a time and give 100%, and don't think too much about being in top four, top two, but things will come as long as you keep it simple," Rashid said in the post-match press conference.

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GT's win was highlighted by a complete bowling masterclass from the GT bowlers. Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada shone with the ball, with three wickets apiece as they bundled out the visitors for just 140 runs while chasing 230.

In the batting department, captain Shubman Gill (84), Sai Sudharsan (64), and Jos Buttler (57*) stood out with fifties.

Sudharsan, with his 64-run innings, climbed to the top of the IPL 2026 run-scoring charts, and he is now the Orange Cap holder with 638 runs in 14 matches this season so far. Gill is second with 616 runs in 13 innings.

Rashid praised Gill and Sudharsan for their consistency and game awareness, saying both batters understand conditions quickly, back their natural style of play, and remain unfazed regardless of the target they are chasing.

"Shubman, I think, he's getting better and better each and every day. He is adjusting himself with the condition and in the grounds very quickly, and he reads the game very quickly, and I feel like that's the reason behind him and Sai that they take a little bit of time they want and they know their game very well. They don't change much of their game. Either they're chasing 200 or they're chasing 150," Rashid said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)