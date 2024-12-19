New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): India's decorated off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will go down as one of Indian cricket's all-time greats. He has featured in over 287 matches for India, the numbers paint a befitting picture of his impact with both bat and ball.

From a sizeable wickets tally to an achievement that is the envy of Test all-rounders, here's a list of the records the 38-year-old holds as he called off on his international career.

Let's take a look at the records made by Ravichandran Ashwin while playing:

Second-most wickets for India:Ashwin finishes his career with 765 scalps across formats - second-highest for India, only behind Anil Kumble (953). His tally of 537 wickets for India in Test cricket is also second only to Anil Kumble (619).

Quickest to 350 Test wickets:

Back in 2019, Ashwin breached the mark in his 66th Test match for India and is the joint-quickest to get to that mark alongside Muttiah Muralidaran. The Indian off-spinner also holds the record for being the quickest to bag 250 and 300 Test wickets - having done so off 45 and 54 outings respectively.

Six Test hundreds and 500 wickets:Ashwin remains the only player in Test history to have claimed more than five Test hundreds (6) to go along with 500 wickets to his name. He is only behind Ian Botham (5) in the tally of nabbing a Test century and five-for in the same Test - having done so four times.

Second-most five-wicket hauls:

Ravichandran Ashwin has bagged a five-for in a Test innings 37 times - second only to Muttiah Muralidaran, who has 67 to his name. The off-spinner has also nabbed 10 wickets in a Test match on eight instances during his career, behind Muralidaran (22), Shane Warne (10), Sir Richard Hadlee and Rangana Herath (9) and equal to compatriot Anil Kumble.

Joint-highest player of the series awards:

The spin all-rounder has been adjudged Player of the Series 11 times during his Test career - joint-best alongside Muttiah Muralidaran. (ANI)

