London [UK], July 9 (ANI): Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is standing just 115 runs from the 7,000 run mark in international cricket.

The veteran all-rounder could achieve this milestone during the third Test against England at Lord's. After a brief lean run with the bat, Jadeja showed glimpses of how he walks in the team purely as a specialist batter, scoring vital 89 and 69 at Edgbaston, stitching massive partnerships against skipper Shubman Gill.

So far in 360 international appearances, Jadeja has made 6,885 runs in 300 innings at an average of 32.94, with four centuries and 37 fifties. His best score is 175*.

Jadeja's most successful format is Test cricket. In 82 Tests, he has made 3,564 runs at an average of 36.00, with four centuries and 24 fifties in 122 innings, with the best score of 175*. Combined with his 325 Test wickets, this makes him one of the most successful performers of this era.

In 22 Tests in England, Jadeja has scored 1,225 runs at an average of 37.12, with two centuries and eight fifties. His best score is 112.

During the ongoing series, Jadeja has scored 194 runs at an average of 97.00, with two half-centuries.

Will Jadeja race to the milestone at the most historic venue in all of cricket? (ANI)

