Sports News | RBC Canadian Open: Rai, Theegala Lead Indian-origin Golfers

Toronto [Canada], June 11 (ANI): Aaron Rai and Sahith Theegala lead a strong contingent of golfers with Indian roots as the PGA Tour heads to the RBC Canadian Open at TPC Toronto's North Course at Osprey Valley.

Headlining the group are recent major champion Rai and former world top-15 star Theegala, while rising talents Sudarshan Yellamaraju and a newcomer Indo-Canadian qualifier Jeevan Sihota add further interest to the event.

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The tournament arrives at an exciting stage of the season, with players looking to build momentum ahead of the year's remaining major championships. Rai, in particular, enters the week carrying significant confidence after a breakthrough campaign that has elevated him into golf's elite ranks.

The Englishman of Indian heritage recently achieved one of the biggest milestones of his career by capturing the PGA Championship, becoming the first English golfer in more than a century to win that major title since Jim Barnes accomplished the feat in 1919. Rai followed that success with another impressive showing at the Memorial Tournament, where he finished among the leading contenders and further strengthened his standing on the PGA Tour.

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With the US Open and The Open Championship still to come later this season, Rai will be eager to maintain his form and continue what has already become a memorable year.

Theegala, meanwhile, appears to be rediscovering the game that once made him one of the most exciting young players in world golf. The American, who climbed close to the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking during his rapid rise, endured a difficult period due to injury setbacks and inconsistent form.

Now fully fit again, Theegala has shown encouraging signs throughout the season. Multiple top-10 finishes have demonstrated that his game is trending in the right direction, and another strong performance in Canada could further boost his confidence as he seeks a return to golf's upper echelon.

Among the emerging names attracting attention is Sudarshan Yellamaraju. The Canadian golfer earned his PGA Tour card after a highly successful Korn Ferry Tour campaign and has adapted impressively to life among the game's best players.

Yellamaraju's rookie season has been marked by remarkable consistency. In 16 starts, he has missed only a handful of cuts while collecting two top-10 finishes. The self-taught golfer's steady progress has made him one of the most promising newcomers on Tour, and the Canadian Open provides another opportunity to shine in front of home supporters.

Joining him in the field is fellow Indo-Canadian Jeevan Sihota, who secured his place through qualifying. Sihota will be hoping to take advantage of a rare opportunity to compete against some of the world's leading players on home soil.

Beyond the Indian-origin contingent, the championship features several intriguing storylines. Alex Fitzpatrick has enjoyed a breakthrough year and arrives in Canada after a series of eye-catching performances. The younger brother of former U.S. Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick claimed a landmark victory at the Indian Open earlier this year, creating a unique family achievement when Matt won on the PGA Tour the following week.

The brothers later combined to capture the Zurich Classic of New Orleans team title, adding another highlight to an already memorable season for the Fitzpatrick family.

Another player generating excitement is Ben James, one of the most highly regarded young amateurs in recent years. The University of Virginia standout recently turned professional after topping the PGA Tour University rankings and will make his PGA Tour debut this week. James also distinguished himself by earning First Team All-America honours four times during his collegiate career.

The field is further strengthened by several established stars, including Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland and Brooks Koepka, ensuring a highly competitive week in Toronto as established champions, emerging stars and Indian-origin talents battle for one of the PGA Tour's most prestigious national titles. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)