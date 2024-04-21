Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 21 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) registered an unfortunate record during their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Sunday, as they created the record of conceding 70-plus runs on most occasions during a single Indian Premier League (IPL) edition.

During the match against KKR, RCB gave away 75 runs in the first six overs of the powerplay and took three wickets. This was the fourth time this season that they conceded 70-run or more in the powerplay, the most by a team in a single IPL edition.

On previous occasions, they had conceded 85/0 against KKR at Chinnaswammy, 72/0 against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede, 76/0 against Sunrisers at Chinnaswammy.

This time around, they managed to get three wickets against KKR, but they still leaked runs during the powerplay.

In other matches: RCB's tally during powerplay bowling stands: 62/1 against the Chennai Super Kings, 40/1 against the Punjab Kings, 54/1 against the Lucknow Super Giants, and 54/1 against the Rajasthan Royals.

Coming to the match, RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis won the toss and elected to field first. Phil Salt's explosive 48 in 14 balls, with seven fours and three sixes, providing the two-time champions with some extra runs in the powerplay. Wickets were falling from the other end continuously, but skipper Shreyas Iyer (50 in 36 balls, with seven fours and a six), Rinku Singh (24 in 16 balls, with two fours and a six), Andre Russell (27* in 20 balls, with four boundaries) and Ramandeep Singh (24* in nine balls, with two fours and two sixes) contributed just enough to take them to 222/6 in their 20 overs.

Cameron Green (2/35) was the pick of the bowlers for RCB. Yash Dayal also picked up two wickets, but leaked 56 runs. Mohammed Siraj and Lockie Ferguson took a wicket. (ANI)

