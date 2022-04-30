Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore shared a video in which its captain Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj in a fun team bonding session off the field lifting the energy of the camp.

As part of the activity, the trio played the viral challenge wherein one whispers a word while the other guesses it by reading the lips. The cricketers, surely, had a great time playing the trendy challenge and the video is a must-watch for every fan as the reactions of their favourite cricketers are side-splitting.

Also Read | Leeds United vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

South African batter du Plessis stole the show when he almost guessed the Hindi phrase 'kauwa udana' that even left Kohli laughing hard. Batting icon Kohli and speedster Siraj tried their best guessing the names of their RCB teammates Jason Behrendorff and Mahipal Lomror and both ended up with hilarious answers.

Currently, RCB are placed fifth in the points table with five wins and five defeats in 10 matches. (ANI)

Also Read | GT vs RCB Stat Highlights, IPL 2022: David Miller, Rahul Tewatia Hand Gujarat Titans Yet Another Win As Team Nears Playoff Berth.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)