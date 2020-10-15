Sharjah, Oct 15 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat against Kings XI Punjab in an IPL match here on Thursday.

RCB named an unchanged team while KXIP brought in Chris Gayle for the first time this season besides handing a debut cap to Deepak Hooda.

Also Read | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020 Toss Report and Playing XI Update: Chris Gayle Makes a Comeback as RCB Wins Toss, Elects to Bat First.

M Ashwin was also brought in by the Punjab side. The three players replaced an injured Mandeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh and Mujeeb Zadran.

Teams:

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal Leaves Hilarious Comment During RCB Captain Virat Kohli's Live Session With Pep Guardiola.

Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (C), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi and Arshdeep Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)