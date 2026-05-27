Sports News | RCB Pacer Bhuvneshwar Speaks on Team's Reliance on Data After Reaching Second Successive IPL Final

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): Following his side's win over the Gujarat Titans (GT), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar spoke on his bowling plans focusing on leg-before-wicket and bowled dismissals, the role of data in their success and thanked the staff working behind the scenes after sealing back-to-back Indian Premier League (IPL) finals with the franchise.

It is 2016 all over again as Bhuvneshwar is wearing a Purple Cap on his head and is heading into another IPL final, except he is no longer with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) anymore, a side which they could face in the final after a decade, if the Men in Orange overcome Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the eliminator and GT in the Qualifier two.

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RCB's 92-run win was a clinical all-round show, with skipper Rajat Patidar's 33-ball 93*, cameos from Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya and fiery powerplay bowling from Bhuvneshwar and Jacob Duffy earning RCB a shot at making it back-to-back IPL wins.

Speaking after his side's win, he said, "A lot of credit to the planning behind the scenes. I mean, yes, the experience we (him and Josh Hazlewood) brought, but when it comes to support staff, the small things that they are bringing, it works for us. We are data-informed; if there is something new players are doing, we look into that. But we do not depend 100 per cent on data. But yes, it helps."

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On his and the team's bowling plans, he added, "If you look at the plan, anything short or fuller, it goes for a boundary. But yes, we make a lot of effort not to give any room and try to get batters out LBW and bowled," he added.

Bhuvneshwar has taken 26 wickets this season in 15 matches at an average of 18.15 and an economy rate of 8.00, with best figures of 4/23. This is the second-best season with the ball for an RCB bowler, with Harshal Patel's 32-wicket 2021 season being the best one.

Put to bat first by GT, RCB put on 254/5 on the back of fiery performances from skipper Rajat Patidar (93* in 33 balls, with five fours and nine sixes), Virat Kohli (43 in 25 balls, with five fours and a six) and Krunal Pandya (43 in 28 balls, with five fours and two sixes). In the chase, GT's batting fell like a pack of cards, with Rahul Tewatia (68 in 43 balls, with eight fours and four sixes) and Jos Buttler (29 in 11 balls, with three fours and two sixes) being the only ones crossing the 20-run mark as GT skittled out for 162 runs. Jacob Duffy (3/39) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/28) broke through GT's consistent top-order, and it was only downwards for the Titans from there.

This is the fifth time RCB has made it to the IPL finals, third-most after Mumbai Indians (six appearances and five title wins) and Chennai Super Kings (10 appearances and five title wins).

This is also the second-highest win in the history of IPL knockouts, below RR's 105-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) back in 2008. (ANI)

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