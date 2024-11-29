Bengaluru, Nov 29 (PTI) As part of its commitment to inclusivity, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is expanding its reach by offering content in multiple languages, with Kannada as the first launch on the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava.

RCB's Kannada Instagram page, launched recently, saw a tremendous response, amassing over 1.6 lakh followers in just one month. This highlights the team's dedication to its local fanbase, while also reinforcing the importance of engaging in the native language to foster a deeper and more personal connection.

With this digital strategy, RCB aims to make player stories accessible to all cricket lovers.

In addition to the content creation for the Kannada page, RCB is working on dubbing content in multiple Indian languages, celebrating the vibrant culture and spirit of the country, with Karnataka being at the forefront.

The franchise felt encouraged seeing the enthusiasm of fans for the first regional Kannada page to continue bringing fans closer to the team while embracing and celebrating the diversity of its supporters.

