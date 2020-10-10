Dubai, Oct 10 (PTI) Skipper Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 90 as Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 169 for four in their IPL match against Chennai Super Kings here on Saturday.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 169 for 4 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 90 not out; Shardul Thakur 2/40).

