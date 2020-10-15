FC Bengaluru United, Garhwal FC Look to Bounce Back. ()

Sharjah, Oct 15 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 171 for six against Kings XI Punjab in an Indian Premier League match here on Thursday.

Electing to bat, skipper Virat Kohli scored 48 off 39 balls to emerge as the top-scorer for the team.

For KXIP, Murugan Ashwin (2/23) and Mohammed Shami (2/45) did most of the damage.

Brief Score:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 171 for six in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 48; M Ashwin 2/23). PTI

