New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Royal Challengers Bangalore has traded Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff to Mumbai Indians for the forthcoming Indian Premier League season.

Behrendorff was acquired by RCB in the 2022 IPL auction for a base price of Rs 75 lakh.

Behrendorff has previously represented the Chennai Super Kings in 2021, Mumbai Indians in 2018 and RCB in 2022.

The left-arm quick has played nine T20Is, picking up seven wickets with a best bowling performance of 4/21.

In the 2023 edition of IPL, he will be representing Mumbai Indians – his 2018 franchise, where he played five matches and picked up as many wickets.

