Sports News | RCB Vs GT, Qualifier 1: Bhuvneshwar Versus Rabada Contest Brewing at Dharamsala

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI): The Qualifier one Indian Premier League (IPL) clash between defending champions Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will witness a battle between Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kagiso Rabada, two of the most dominant forces with the ball during yet another record-breaking run-filled season.

Both Bhuvneshwar and Rabada are joint-highest wicket-takers this season with 24 each, with the Indian having a better average of 18.50 as compared to Rabada's 20.54. Bhuvneshwar also topples Rabada in both economy rates (8.07 as compared to Rabada's 9.18) and best bowling figures (4/23 as compared to Rabada's 3/25).

Also Read | Dharamshala Weather and Rain Forecast for RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1.

As per ESPNCricinfo, it is Bhuvneshwar who has been much more complete, bowling 16 overs in death overs as well as compared to just six by Rabada, who is more of a new ball bowler this season, getting three overs in a phase where bowlers bleed runs.

17 of Rabada's 24 wickets have come in the powerplay, while Bhuvneshwar has 15.

Also Read | Today’s IPL Match Live: Check Indian Premier League 2026 Schedule for May 26.

Both of them have some match-ups they can enjoy. Rabada has dismissed Virat Kohli five times in 16 meetings, conceding runs at a strike rate of 140.5 against the Indian superstar. Virat has hit 13 fours and three sixes against Rabada in this healthy match-up.

Bhuvneshwar, on the other hand, will be aiming to make a quick meal out of GT's top-three of skipper Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler, who are the spine of the Titans' batting lineup, having scored 70 per cent of their runs this season.

Gill has scored just 80 runs against Bhuvneshwar, getting dismissed five times out of 13 outings. The GT skipper averages just 16 against the 'Swing King' and his strike rate goes down to 106.7. Gill has scored just eight fours and two sixes in 75 balls against Bhuvneshwar, taking 7.5 balls per boundary shot.

Buttler has fallen nine times to Bhuvneshwar in 20 outings, averaging just 13.11 with a strike rate of just above 109. Buttler goes into his shell against the Indian, having made 118 runs in 104 balls (with 14 fours and two sixes), averaging 6.5 balls per boundary shot.

Sudharsan has fared way better, scoring 51 runs against Bhuvneshwar in six innings and being dismissed just once, but he strikes at a modest 121.52 against him. He has used eight fours against Bhuvneshwar in 42 balls, taking 5.2 balls per boundary shot.

As per ESPNCricinfo, GT and RCB are two of the best powerplay bowling line-ups this season, with Titans having taken 30 wickets in that phase at an average of 24.53, and an economy rate of 8.76. RCB is close second with 28 wickets at 28.50 and 9.50, respectively.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Philip Salt, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, Jordan Cox, Kanishk Chouhan, Jacob Duffy, Richard Gleeson, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Mangesh Yadav, Satvik Deswal

Gujarat Titans Squad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Arshad Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Rahul Tewatia, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shahrukh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Luke Wood, Ashok Sharma, Connor Esterhuizen, Gurnoor Brar, Manav Suthar, Jayant Yadav. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)