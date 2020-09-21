Dubai, Sep 21 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday.

RCB Innings:

Devdutt Padikkal

b Shankar

56

Aaron Finch

lbw b Abhishek

29

Virat Kohli c Rashid b Natarajan

14

AB de Villiers run out 51

Shivam Dube run out 7

JR Philippe not out

1

Extras: (LB-1 NB-2 W-2)

5

Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs)

163

Fall of wickets: 1/90 2/90 3/123 4/162 5/163

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-25-0, Sandeep Sharma 4-0-36-0, T Natarajan 4-0-34-1, Mitchell Marsh 0.4-0-6-0, Vijay Shankar 1.2-0-14-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-31-0, Abhishek Sharma 2-0-16-1. More

