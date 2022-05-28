Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 28 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Mohammed Siraj registered the infamous record of conceding most sixes in a single Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Siraj reached this unwanted mark during the Qualifier 2 clash against Rajasthan Royals, here at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, where he got smashed for three sixes in two overs and ended his wicketless spell with 31 runs.

Also Read | RR vs RCB, IPL 2022: Faf Du Plessis Disappointed After RCB's Loss; Says, Came Up Against a Strong Rajasthan.

In his entire IPL 2022 campaign, Siraj has conceded a total of 31 sixes, which is the highest by any player in a single IPL season. Earlier, this record was held by Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, with 29 sixes in IPL 2018.

Meanwhile, RCB star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is also not far behind Siraj as he has also whacked for 30 sixes this season. But Hasaranga has impressed everyone with his wicket tally as he is currently the highest wicket-taker of IPL 2022 with a total of 26 wickets.

Also Read | IPL 2022: Sanju Samson Reveals, This Season for the Rajasthan Royals Is All About Shane Warne.

On the other hand, Siraj had a forgettable outing in IPL 2022. After being retained by the franchise for Rs 7 crore, Siraj conceded 514 runs, in 15 matches and scalped only 9 wickets.

Coming to the match, great knocks by Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal, followed by a cameo of Sanju Samson helped RR chase down the target of 158 runs in just 18.1 overs. Earlier, Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy scalped three wickets each to restrict RCB at 157/8.

Rajasthan Royals will lock horns against debutants Gujarat Titans in the final on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)