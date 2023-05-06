New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Star India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli brought up 1,000 runs against Delhi Capitals on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Virat gave some solid entertainment to those who turned up to watch him in the stadium, which also happens to be his home stadium in domestic cricket. He scored 55 off 46 balls, consisting of five fours. His runs came at a strike rate of 119.57.

The batter also became the first-ever player to complete 1,000 runs against DC.

Now in 28 matches and 27 innings against the side, Virat has scored 1,030 runs at an average of 51.50 and a strike rate of over 133. He has also scored 10 fifties against the side, with the best score of 99.

He is only the fourth player to have a thousand runs against the opposition in IPL. Most runs against an opposition are scored by David Warner, who has 1,075 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Shikhar Dhawan also has 1,057 runs against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma has 1,040 runs against KKR. David Warner also has 1,005 runs against Punjab Kings.

Coming to the match, knocks from Virat (55 off 46 balls) Mahipal Lomror (54* in 29 balls) and Faf Du Plessis (45 in 32 balls), guided RCB to 181/4 in their 20 overs.

Mitchell Marsh took 2/21 in his three overs while Khaleel Ahmed and Mukesh Kumar got a wicket each.

DC chased down the total in just 16.4 overs, thanks to knocks from Phil Salt (87 in 45 balls), Rilee Rossouw (35* in 22 balls), Mitchell Marsh (26 in 17 balls) and skipper David Warner (22 in 14 balls).

RCB won the toss and elected to bat first.

DC is in the final position with three wins and six losses, a total of six points. RCB is in the fifth position with five wins and four losses, with a total of 10 points. Both sides had won their previous matches against Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans respectively.

RCB (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Kedar Jadhav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

DC (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed. (ANI)

