Kalyani, Mar 9 (PTI) Real Kashmir FC would look to return to winning ways and stay in the title race when they take on a confident TRAU FC in an I-League match here on Wednesday.

After remaining unbeaten throughout the first nine games of the season, RKFC finds itself on the cusp of falling out of the title race after it was beaten by league leaders Churchill Brothers in the opening game of phase-II.

The Snow Leopards now find themselves in fifth spot with 17 points from 11 games and need nothing short of three points against TRAU to revive their title claim.

"We have already played TRAU once this season - they scored very early, but we fought back for a point. This time around we want to win against them, get the three points and move on to the next challenge," RKFC assistant coach James Lindsay said.

TRAU, meanwhile, are on high spirits after Bidyashagar Singh's hat-trick helped them cruise past Mohammedan SC 4-0 in their previous match.

Despite being on a three-match winning streak, the Red Pythons trail leaders Churchill Brothers by seven points as they sit in third place with 19 points from 11 games.

And Nandakumar Singh's side will look to build on their positive streak against RKFC on Wednesday.

"We are a young team and have immense potential. We have been prolific in scoring goals, but defensively there have been few mistakes. I am satisfied with what we have achieved and I am not thinking about whether we can win the title. The team needs to build on this momentum," Nandakumar said

