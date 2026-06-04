Sports News | Real Madrid Chief Perez Confirms Konate, Mourinho Signings if He Retains Club Presidency

Madrid [Spain], June 4 (ANI): Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has confirmed the signing of a star defender and the return of legendary manager Jose Mourinho to the Bernabeu if he manages to retain his presidency.

Speaking ahead of the presidential elections for Real Madrid after a trophyless season, the 79-year-old Perez revealed that defender Ibrahima Konate, currently with Liverpool and Mourinho will arrive at the club for next season should he retain his presidency.

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The deal will see 27-year-old French star move to the Spanish capital as a free agent after his time at Anfield is up.

In an interview with Diario AS, as quoted by Goal.com, Perez said that Konate would not be the only top prospect signed by the club if he stays.

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"We are working on all these signings. I can assure you that if I remain president of Real Madrid, one of the world's top defenders, Konate, will be playing for Real Madrid from next season onwards. And he would not be the only top defender to join us if I stay at the helm of Real Madrid," he said.

The incumbent president also confirmed that Mourinho, who was in charge of the club from 2010-13 and won a La Liga as well, is the man chosen to be at the dugout as the manager, "Mourinho is one of the world's great coaches and he was very important for Real Madrid during his time with us. He was the coach of that famous record-breaking league season. He brought the team to very high levels of competitiveness and that was very important for everything that was achieved afterwards. Mourinho and Konate are my first signings."

He also took some time to address the future of current superstar Vinicius Junior, despite the rumours floating about his exit from the club, Perez said that "Vinicius wants to stay at Madrid and he wants him to stay", with one year still left in his deal.

"Vini is one of the best players in the world, and he is delighted to be a Madrid player. He was decisive in winning the last two European Cups, and he has one year left on his contract. There is still time, but I tell you Vinicius wants to stay at Madrid and I want him to stay," he added. (ANI)

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