Joselu bicycle kick which doubled the lead for Real Madrid (Twitter: Photo/realmadrid)

Texas [US], July 27 (ANI): Real Madrid got the better of Manchester United at a pre-season game at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Los Blancos defeated the Red Devils 2-0. Jude Bellingham and Joselu were on the scoresheet for Madrid.

Erik Ten Hag's men were handed their second defeat of the pre-season tour. On Tuesday, Manchester United lost 3-1 to an EFL League Two side Wrexham.

Carlo Ancelotti's side got the early breakthrough in the match leaving all the hard work to be done by Manchester United.

In the first half, Real Madrid's new signing Jude Bellingham scored in the sixth minute of the match with a clever chip over the goalkeeper of Manchester United.

Manchester United tried their best to score a goal in the first half but they were denied every time by Madrid's rock-solid defence.

In the second half, Erik Ten Hag's side played good football but again their play was halted by Real Madrid's counter-attacking play.

The match seemed to be heading towards a 1-0 win for Madrid but in the 89th minute of the match, another Real Madrid's new signing scored for them.

Joselu struck an incredible bicycle kick from the six-yard box to seal the game for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid took 15 shots out of which only five were on target. Their possession of the ball was 47 per cent. Madrid completed 510 passes with an accuracy of 87 per cent.

Real Madrid conceded 11 fouls and received one yellow card.

Manchester United took 15 shots out of which only five were on target. Their possession of the ball was 53 per cent. United completed 575 passes with an accuracy of 89 per cent.

Manchester United conceded 11 fouls and received two yellow cards.

Manchester United's next pre-season game is against German club Borussia Dortmund on July 31.

Real Madrid will be facing Barcelona on July 30 in their pre-season tour. (ANI)

