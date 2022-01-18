Madrid [Spain], January 18 (ANI): One of the greatest legends of Real Madrid CF and of world football, Francisco Gento has died at the age of 88.

Paco Gento is the only player in the history of football to have won the European Cup 6 times. He represented the La Liga giants between 1953 and 1971, and in his 18 seasons at Real Madrid, he won not only the 6 European Cups, but also 12 Leagues, 2 Spanish Cups, 1 Intercontinental Cup, 1 Mini World Cup, and 2 Latin Cups.

He played 600 games for Real Madrid, scoring 182 goals. Gento was also capped 43 times by the Spanish national team.

"Real Madrid would like to express its condolences and send its love and sympathy to his wife Mari Luz, to his sons Francisco and Julio, to his granddaughters Aitana and Candela and to all his relatives, teammates and loved ones," Los Blancos in a statement wrote.

Gento defined an era for Real Madrid's attack alongside Kopa, Rial, Di Stefano and Puskas. Real Madrid put together a forward line in the 1958/59 season that would go down in footballing history.

Di Stefano and Gento were the first key pieces of this attack on their arrival at the club in 1953. Argentine Hector Rial followed a year later and this trio were instrumental in winning the first European Cup in 1956.

A successful debut in this continental competition was quickly followed by the addition of one of the most influential players of the time, Raymond Kopa. This attacking quartet dominated Europe, and the arrival of Puskas in 1958 was the icing on the cake of this dream forward line.

Kopa, Rial, Di Stefano, Puskas, and Gento helped Real Madrid fulfill the quest to win their fourth consecutive European Cup and once again delighted football fans.

Gento's incredible legacy as a player established him as an emblematic figure at the club, and he received his greatest recognition on October 23, 2016. The Extraordinary General Assembly of Members unanimously named Francisco Gento honorary president of Real Madrid on that day. (ANI)

