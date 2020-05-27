Sports News | Real Madrid Players Observe Minute's Silence in Memory of Victims of COVID-19 Pandemic

Madrid [Spain], May 27 (ANI): Real Madrid on Wednesday said that the club observed a minute's silence during the training session in memory of the victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Real Madrid observed a minute's silence at today's training session in memory of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic," the club said in a statement.

"During the next 10 days, from 12am on May 27 until 12 am on June 6, official mourning has been declared in Spain for those who died from the coronavirus," it added.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed at least 350,000 deaths across the globe so far. Also, more than 5.5 million people have contracted the deadly virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

La Liga has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus crisis.

However, the La Liga clubs have returned to group training 'with a maximum of ten players'. Players were allowed to resume individual training from May 4 as the country began to de-escalate its lockdown measures. (ANI)

