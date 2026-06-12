Sports News | Real Madrid Rope in Jose Mourinho as Manager Till 2029

Madrid [Spain], June 12 (ANI): Real Madrid announced the appointment of legendary manager Jose Mourinho till 2029 following a trophyless 2025-26 season.

Mourinho, who previously served the club from 2010 to 2013 and led them to a La Liga title, will join the club on July 13, the day before the 15-time European champions start their pre-season.

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A statement from Real Madrid said, "The Board of Directors of Real Madrid CF, meeting today Thursday, June 11, and chaired by Florentino Perez, has agreed to appoint Jose Mourinho as first team coach for the next three seasons, until June 30, 2029."

"Jose Mourinho will join Real Madrid on July 13, the day the preseason begins," they added.

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Mourinho is coming after a one-year stint with Benfica. Over the years, he has guided numerous clubs to glory at the highest level. He has served as a manager for Porto (2002-04), Chelsea (2004-07), Inter Milan (2008-2010), Manchester United (2016-18), Tottenham Hotspur (2019-21), AS Roma (2021-24), and Fenerbahce (2024-25).

His major accomplishments include three Premier League titles and an FA Cup with Chelsea, one La Liga and Copa Del Rey each with Real Madrid, two Serie A titles and a UEFA Champions League with Inter Milan.

Florentino Perez has secured another presidential tenure with Real Madrid, with 65 per cent of the vote at Spain's giants after calling for an election last month following the team's trophyless 2025-26 season. One of his promises as part of his campaign was to bring back Mourinho. (ANI)

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