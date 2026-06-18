Sports News | Real Madrid Sign French Star Konate for Four-year Deal

Madrid [Spain], June 18 (ANI): France centre-back Ibrahima Konate will be representing Real Madrid for the next four seasons, the Spanish giants confirmed the signing on Thursday.

A statement posted by Real Madrid said, "Real Madrid CF and Ibrahima Konate have reached an agreement whereby he will be a Real Madrid player for the next four seasons, until June 30, 2030."

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https://x.com/realmadrid/status/2067533778319270351

Ibrahima will be joining his France teammates Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni at the club. The 27-year-old was previously associated with Liverpool from 2021 26. With the Premier League giants, he secured a Premier League title, an FA Cup title and a UEFA Champions League runners-up finish.

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Before being a part of Liverpoo, Konate was associated with the French club Sochaux (2016-17) and with the German club RB Leipzig, securing two German Cup runners-up finishes with the former.

For France, since his debut in 2022, he has made over 60 appearances and was part of the team which ended as runners-up in the 2022 World Cup to Argentina. He also earned a bronze in the UEFA Nations League 2024-25 season.

Currently, Konate is part of the French side playing the FIFA World Cup 2026 in US, Mexico and Canada, with the two-time champions getting off to a strong start with a 3-1 win over Senegal. (ANI)

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